Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant booked for breaching operating hours

A case has been registered against a high-end restaurant co-founded by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty for allegedly operating past the legal closing hours, police said on Wednesday.

The restaurant, Bastion, located on St Marks road here, was allegedly found operating beyond the stipulated hours, hosting late-night parties in violation of rules on December 11, they said. “Based on the complaint of a police officer, a case was registered on December 14 under relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act at Cubbon Park police station against the manager and staff of the establishment for violating the rules,” a senior police officer said.

According to the FIR, the police officer was on special patrol duty within the police station limits on December 11, and following a tip-off from an informant, he inspected the restaurant. “At around 1.30 am, when the complainant visited the restaurant, it was found that the manager was operating it unauthorisedly beyond the timings fixed by the government, the FIR stated.