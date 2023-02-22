Shivamogga airport to be named after Kuvempu

Shivamogga: The new airport in Shivamogga which will be named after Rashtrakavi Kuvempu is set to be inaugurated on February 27. Several suggestions to name the airport including that of former Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa were reviewed by the Karnataka cabinet and a decision was made to name it after Kuvempu. Since last year, the State Government was having a tough time deciding upon a name for the upcoming airport at Shivamogga. Government representatives had proposed to name the airport after Yediyurappa twice, but he declined both the times and suggested Kuvempu's name.

On Monday, the cabinet confirmed that the Shivamogga airport will be named after Kuvempu and the recommendation would be sent to the Centre. The Shivamogga Airport is believed to be one of the projects taken up under Yediyurappa's wing when he was the Chief Minister in 2008. The push for the airport was sped up when he became the CM again in 2019. The newly constructed Shivamogga Airport will have facilities similar to Bengaluru Airport with a runway length of 3.3 kilometers. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the airport on February 27, which also happens to be Yediyurappa's birthday. In a media interaction conducted on 21 February, the present MP of Shivamogga constituency, B Y Raghavendra said that PM Narendra Modi's flight will be the first flight to land in Shivamogga Airport.

"The airport will have several facilities including night time landing. The airport was built at a total cost of Rs. 449 crore. Thereby, making it the most cost effective airport in India," Raghavendra added.

On 21 February, an Indian Air Force aircraft performed a trial run on the Shivamogga Airport at Sogane. "A licence to operate flights in the airport has been granted by the Director General of Civil Aviation. The trial runs will be conducted for a few days," Raghavendra said. After inaugurating the airport, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for upcoming projects and inaugurate a renovated railway station. PM Modi's schedule also includes a road show in Belagavi.