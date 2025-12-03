Sidda fuels political speculation

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaih’s purported comment during an informal conversation with Congress MLA Belur Gopal Krishna that “politics is not permanent”, has led to speculation, amid an ongoing power tussle within the ruling Congress for the CM post.

Though the context of the conversation, the video of which has gone viral, is not clear, it is being linked with CM change talks in the state. “...Whatever has to happen, let it happen. Is politics my father’s property? politics is not permanent,” Siddaramaiah can be heard telling Gopal Krishna, who is MLA from Sagara, as they were emerging from inside Vidhana Soudha.

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Meanwhile, in what is seen as a move by the Congress high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signal Siddaramaiah’s continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session from December 8, both the CM and Deputy CM have visited each other’s house for breakfast.