Siddaramaiah meets flood victims, assures all help

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday visited and inspected the various areas of Gokak affected by heavy rains and floods and the care center. He arrived at Sambra airport in Belgaum by special flight and reached Gokak city by road. He watched the Lolasur bridge which was submerged by the flood in Ghatprabha river which was overflowing due to heavy rains. On this occasion, MLA Balachandra Jarakiholi appealed for the construction of a new bridge. MP Priyanka Jarakiholi, Legislative Council member Lakhan Jarakiholi and others were present.

After this, he visited the old cattle town, Mutton Market, Kumbargalli, Upparagalli, Bhojagara Galli and other areas of Gokak, which had been inundated by backwater for a week, near Lolasura Bridge and inspected the damage. Satish Jarakiholi, the district in-charge minister, explained the damage caused by the rain.

The Lolasura Bridge on the Sankeshwar-Yaragatti State Highway is very old and is causing serious trouble to the public as it gets submerged every year during the rainy season. Therefore, Minister Satish Jarakiholi explained to the Chief Minister that there is a need to build a higher Lolasur Bridge.

Visit to the care centre



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the care center that has been started at Government Municipal College in Gokak to provide shelter to the families whose houses were submerged due to flood and interacted with the victims. The affected families expressed relief that immediately after the water entered the houses, the authorities shifted us to the care center and made all kinds of arrangements. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide food and necessary medical facilities to the victims.

Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarakiholi, Minister of Public Works Department, Women and Child Development Department Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and other senior officials were present.