Siddaramaiah or DKS? Who will be the CM is yet to be known

Bengaluru: If Congress forms a majority in the state, who will be the CM is the billion dollar question. Before the election, there was a rivalry between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the post of CM. In the end, as instructed by the high command, the two leaders remained silent.

Despite the competition for the post of CM between the two, they repeatedly gave a message by showing unity. Now the voting is over and most of the polls have given the results in favour of the Congress. Of course, the discussions about who will get the chance to become the CM have intensified in the Congress circle.

If the Congress forms the government, there is a possibility that there will be an agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the issue of CM post. It is likely that a decision will be made that Siddaramaiah will be the CM for the first two and a half years and DK will be the CM for the remaining two and a half years. The high command is also likely to give the same advice.

State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who arrived in the state in the wake of poll predictions, reached Siddaramaiah’s residence and held a long discussion. Now he is coming to Siddu’s residence again for the second time. During the visit, besides the government formation exercise, it is possible that the position of CM was also discussed. Overall, there is a big debate going on in the party about who will be the boss if the Congress gets a majority. The survey reports boosted the spirits of Congress leaders. Everyone’s fate will be decided in one day.