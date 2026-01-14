Siddaramaiah Seeks Rahul Gandhi’s Intervention Amid Ongoing Uncertainty Over Karnataka CM Post

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approached Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, requesting clarity on the continuing speculation around the state’s leadership, as uncertainty over the Chief Minister’s post refuses to die down. Sources said Siddaramaiah expressed concern over what he described as “constant confusion” and conveyed his desire to meet Gandhi to discuss the matter directly.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister is also keen on expanding his Cabinet and wants guidance from the Congress leadership amid rumours of a possible change at the top. This comes even as the Congress high command has repeatedly dismissed claims of any power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speculation about internal tensions within the Karnataka Congress has persisted for months, despite categorical denials from both leaders and the party’s central leadership. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier downplayed reports of a leadership tussle, asserting that there was no ambiguity or confusion at the level of the high command and that state leaders should resolve internal issues among themselves.

Kharge also cautioned party leaders against claiming individual credit for the Congress’ electoral victory in Karnataka, emphasising that the party’s success was the result of collective effort built over decades.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have consistently rejected claims of discord. Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he enjoys the confidence of the party leadership and will serve a full five-year term, denying any arrangement for a rotational chief ministership. Shivakumar, too, has termed reports of differences as baseless speculation, stating that he shares a cordial working relationship with the Chief Minister and will abide by any decision taken by the Congress leadership.

The leadership debate largely stems from rumours of an alleged understanding that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would split the Chief Minister’s tenure equally. Siddaramaiah assumed office in May 2023, and expectations of a change gained traction when the government crossed the halfway mark of its term last year. However, the Congress has repeatedly clarified that no such power-sharing agreement exists and that Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister for the full term.

Meanwhile, the BJP has continued to target the Karnataka Congress, alleging that the party’s top leaders are more focused on internal power dynamics than governance.