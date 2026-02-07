Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar ‘war’ has resurfaced : LoP

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed on Saturday that the “war” between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has started once again. The state LoP was referring to the recent statements by Congress leaders over the leadership change in the state.

“Instead of development, only chair fights will be seen in Karnataka. Instead of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders should say Yathindra (CM Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC) is our leader,” he said.

He added that every Congress leader says that the high command will take a decision, but Yathindra says his father is a full-term Chief Minister. “They have a powerless high command,” claimed Ashoka.

The debate over the Congress leadership has resurfaced in Karnataka, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah claiming that the leadership change demand has not been accepted by the high command and his father will remain Chief Minister for five years.

On the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) election, Ashoka said that the discussion will be held with all MLAs and district office bearers. About holding local body polls on ballot papers in Karnataka, Ashoka said that Rajiv Gandhi brought EVMs, but Congress has no faith in EVMs.

“The court has also validated EVM. Instead of learning from defeat due to the lack of leadership, they are accusing EVM. When people have adapted to one system, changing it again will be difficult,” he also claimed.

He said that the government has no money for the state’s development, adding that the government is not giving the salary properly to employees. “The Hate Speech Prohibition Bill should have been discussed properly in the session. Instead, Rs 67 crore was being wasted to detect those who speak against Congress,” he claimed.

On special session, he claimed that in this special session, the opposition has exposed the corruption of the state government. He said that regarding the Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Excise Department, he has provided five documents and audio records.

“Despite this, the government is still asking for evidence. Earlier, when contractors said 40 per cent corruption, Congress leaders accused the BJP government. Now, the liquor sellers’ association has said that there is 80 per cent corruption, and they will complain to Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

He added that, yet, Siddaramaiah and Minister Thimmappur have not taken resignation, betraying the people.

Ashoka also claimed that on behalf of the party, the opposition has given an advertisement regarding the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G) scheme. “We have not given advertisements with government money like Congress,” he said.