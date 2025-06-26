Siddaramaiah to speak to sore Cong MLAs, fix issues: Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday expressed confidence that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would likely speak to disgruntled ruling Congress MLAs and resolve their issues, amid recent comments by some party legislators alleging "bribery and administrative collapse" that have caused embarrassment to the government.

Congress MLA from Kagwad, Raju Kage, has hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and the release of funds, while alleging that the administration has "completely collapsed". Additionally, Aland Congress MLA B R Patil recently alleged bribery in public housing allotments, while Sagar Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna demanded the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan over the allegations. "They (MLAs) have raised issues concerning their constituencies, but have they raised state-level issues? They have spoken about constituency-related problems and sought the timely release of funds for development work in their segments. The Chief Minister will resolve these matters," Parameshwara said in response to a question on whether internal issues were affecting the government.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "All MLAs have already been instructed to prepare an action plan for development works worth Rs 50 crore in their

|constituencies. The CM has himself assured that funds will also be provided to opposition MLAs. All MLAs, including me, are preparing an action plan for our constituencies. Can we do it without funds?"

When asked whether the Congress high command had instructed the CM to speak to disgruntled legislators, Parameshwara said, "The Chief Minister is in Delhi and has met the party leadership. I am not aware of what transpired at the meeting or whether such instructions have been given. If the CM is asked to speak to MLAs, he will do so."

When it was pointed out that the inaccessibility of ministers was a major concern for several MLAs, including Kage, he said, "Maybe personally he (Kage) might have faced it. I cannot deny it, as he has said so. The CM will sort it out." He added that an opportunity was given to legislators at a recent Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to raise such concerns, during which some MLAs requested that instructions be issued to ministers to meet legislators.