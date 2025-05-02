Live
Siddaramaiah urges Centre to fix a date for caste census
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while welcoming the Union government’s decision to conduct a caste census along with the population census, on Thursday, urged the centre to fix a date for the caste census immediately.
“To ensure social justice for the people of this country, the caste census must also involve socio-educational and economic data collection. There must be clarity from the Centre on when exactly the caste and population census would be conducted, reiterating that socio-economic surveys must accompany caste census efforts,” the Chief Minister said..
He emphasised that the existing 50 per cent ceiling on reservation must be relaxed and quotas should be fixed based on the population of respective communities.
He further highlighted that the Leader of the Opposition in the LokSabha, Rahul Gandhi, had also been pressing for a caste census along with a socio-economic survey and reiterated
the Congress party’s stand that resources should be allocated based on population in order to ensure justice for all communities.
“The Constitution mandates reservations for the socially and educationally backward. If caste census is accompanied by socio-economic and educational surveys, it becomes easier to fix reservations based on population and help integrate disadvantaged groups into the mainstream,” Siddaramaiah explained.
He pointed out that the Karnataka government had already conducted a socio-educational survey in 2015 through the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, allocating Rs 192 crore and deploying 1.33 lakh staff. He alleged that the Centre’s recent move was motivated by that precedent and the upcoming elections in Bihar.
Siddaramaiah said the ongoing survey report tabled in the state Cabinet will be discussed on May 9, and a decision will be made in consultation with ministers.