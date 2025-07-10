Sigandoor bridge set for July 14 inauguration

Shivamogga: The much-anticipated Sigandoor Bridge, poised to be India’s second-largest cable-stayed bridge, will be inaugurated on July 14 in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra announced the inauguration event, which will be led by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Rs. 473-crore bridge will span 2.1 kilometres across the Sharavathi River and is also known as the Holebagilu–Kalasa Halli Bridge, featuring a sophisticated cable-stayed design that blends durability with aesthetic appeal. According to sources, its robust construction promises a lifespan of over a century, ensuring long-term benefits for the region.

Raghavendra has urged the government to rename it the “Shri Sigandoor Chowdeshwari Bridge” in honour of the nearby Sigandoor Chowdeshwari Temple, a revered pilgrimage destination. As per sources, the new bridge will drastically reduce travel time by approximately two hours for thousands of devotees visiting the temple, while also boosting tourism in the Malnad region.

Taking to social media, Raghavendra shed light on the bridge’s dual role as a functional and cultural asset, stating, “It is a moment of immense pride to share this achievement. The completion of the Sigandoor Bridge is not just an infrastructural accomplishment — it is a symbol of progress and devotion, and I feel deeply fulfilled to be part of this transformation.”

According to B Y Raghavendra, this bridge forms part of a broader Rs. 20,000 crore infrastructure push in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing highways and roadways. The July 14 ceremony, expected to draw significant attention, will celebrate this bridge and its promise to elevate Shivamogga’s economic and cultural prominence.