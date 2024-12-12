Sign of slavery, slams BJP Gen Secy

Bengaluru: Criticising the offer of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Kerala govern-ment to build 100 houses in landslide ravaged Wayanad, the BJP on Wednesday chided his concern as a sign of slavery.

Priyanka Gandhi represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency which was hit by major landslides this year in which over 200 people lost their lives as two villages were swept away. BJP MLC and former National General Secretary, C.T. Ravi stated that the Karnataka government has given assurances of building houses for the vic-tims of the landslide.

“The gesture is right in terms of humanity. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s concern in this regard does not seem to be out of concern for humanity. This is a clear sign of slavery. Wayanad was represented by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and presently it is represented by Priyanka Gandhi. The gov-ernment in the state is not bothered about maternal deaths, suicide of farmers. The state government does not care about the farmer who ended life after fighting with an officer,” Ravi claimed.

“Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, you don’t care about the crisis in the state. Your Wayanad concern is a sign of slavery,” Ravi alleged. “We will raise the issue in the state legis-lature. There has to be a probe by the Special Investigation Team over maternal deaths and deaths of newborn babies,” Ravi slammed.