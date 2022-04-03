Singer Ananya Bhat enthrals audience at Ugadi music fest

Mysuru: Popular singer Ananya Bhat enthralled the music connoisseurs with her folk concert on the premises of Mysuru Palace on Saturday.

The district administration in association with Mysuru Palace Board is organising a three-day Ugadi music festival, that began with Ananya Bhat's concert.

Ananya Bhat rendered most of the folk songs on Mahadeva and Mahadeshwara such as 'Sojugada Sooju Mallige…', 'Muddu Madaiah…' and several others.

Earlier, former minister and MLA S A Ramadass took part in the inaugural session, along with MLA L Nagendra, MLC Dr D Thimmaiah, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited Chairman M Appanna, Mylac Chairman N V Phaneesh, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and ADC Manjunatha Swamy.