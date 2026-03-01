Six nabbed in coastal Karnataka-Hyderabad cyber scam

Mangaluru: Six members of a cyber fraud syndicate operating between coastal Karnataka and Hyderabad have been arrested by the Mangaluru cyber crime police, exposing a network that routed over Rs 2 crore in a single day.

The racket came to light after a Mangaluru resident reported that his bank account had been misused after he handed over his account documents and linked SIM card to an acquaintance for purported business dealings.

A detailed technical investigation led police to Hyderabad, where five suspects were arrested. Another accused was apprehended in Mangaluru.

Police identified the accused as Sheikh Kareemulla alias Rasool (27), Budidinne Vamshi alias Guru (21), Panditi Kranthi Kumar (36), Ibrahim (35), Bade Srinivas (38) and Utsala Santosh Krishna (35).

Authorities seized 18 mobile phones, a laptop, 12 SIM cards, 15 cheque books, 12 bank passbooks and 18 debit cards.

According to investigators, the accused used social media platforms to entice bank account holders with promises of 4–6 per cent commission.

After obtaining account credentials and OTPs, they allegedly facilitated transfers for cyber fraudsters operating overseas.

Forensic examination of the devices revealed links to 72 bank accounts.

Of these, 30 accounts were associated with more than 272 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. One account alone had five complaints registered nationwide.

Police said transactions exceeding Rs 2 crore were processed on February 26, and further investigation is underway to trace the beneficiaries and identify additional victims.