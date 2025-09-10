Six persons appear before SIT in skull case probe

Mangaluru: Six persons, including three YouTubers from Kerala, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday for questioning in connection with the skull case under investigation in Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada district.

According to police sources, the SIT had issued summons to Manaf, Abhishek, and Jayanth T, all of whom run YouTube channels in Kerala.

They were questioned alongside Girish Mattannavar, Vithal Gowda, and Pradeep.

The SIT, formed to probe allegations linked to the recovery of human skulls and bones in Dharmasthala, has been questioning individuals who either created digital content around the issue or were cited during earlier stages of inquiry.

The presence of YouTubers in the case has drawn attention, with investigators verifying their claims, video content, and connections, if any, with local developments.

Officials maintained that the inquiry is still at a preliminary stage and refrained from disclosing further details.

The skull case surfaced after skeletal remains were found in Dharmasthala, raising questions that led to widespread speculation and digital commentary.

The SIT continues to trace the chain of events and individuals associated with the matter.

Police confirmed that further rounds of questioning may be conducted as the probe progresses.