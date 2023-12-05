Six workers confirmed dead in maize processing unit tragedy ; final stage rescue efforts ongoing

Vijayapura ; A devastating accident unfolded in a large food processing unit on the outskirts of Vijayapura city, leading to the suspected deaths of more than seven workers. The bodies of six workers, identified as Rajesh Mukhia (25), Rambreez Mukhia (29), Shambhu Mukhia (26), Lukho Jadhav (45), and Ram Balak (52), have already been recovered. Another worker's body has been found, and efforts are ongoing to confirm their identity. The tragic incident occurred when sacks of maize fell on approximately 11 workers laboring in the food processing unit of Rajguru Industries on Monday.

The rescue operation, led by the SDRF team and local fire brigade personnel, has reached its final stages. A laborer's body is yet to be retrieved as the operation continues amidst challenging circumstances. The trapped workers, hailing from Bihar, have faced an arduous rescue process, with four to five JCBs tirelessly working to clear the debris.

District In-charge Minister MB Patil rushed to the incident site to assess the rescue efforts. He assured the affected workers of compensation and prioritized their protection. Patil stated that the bodies of the deceased would be transported to their homes, and police investigations are underway. The Minister emphasized the government's commitment to providing compensation to the families of the injured and the deceased.





Tensions flared as workers from Bihar, recalling past grievances, protested against the removal of bodies without prior compensation assurances. Minister Patil intervened, addressing their concerns and urging cooperation.

The rescue operation, ongoing for over 15 hours, has faced challenges, with cranes and JCBs being deployed to extract the trapped workers. DC T. Bhubalan and District Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonavane are present at the site, coordinating rescue efforts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, comprising over 30 personnel from Pune, has joined the operation. A total of 11 workers were involved in the accident, with three successfully rescued during the initial phase. The operation would end in another 2-3 hours said officials .