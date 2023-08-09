Skill advisory committee on emerging technologies announced by Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: As one among the largest IT Hubs in the world, known especially for its esteemed quality of human resource, Karnataka is now preparing itself for the future as well to continue to be the Industry Leader in the New Wave of Emerging Technologies. While we are producing one of the highest number of graduates in the country, a special effort is being put in to ensure that our talent pool is also adequately skilled in the field of emerging tech, says Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge.

He stated, In a first of its kind approach, the Department of IT BT has formed "Skill Advisory Committee on Emerging Technologies" partnering with industry leaders, academic professionals and training institutions to make the State of Karnataka "Future Ready" in Emerging Tech.

He mentioned, Through this exercise, the Department of IT BT hopes to engage with all the stake holders in order to Bridge the growing skill gaps between industry requirements and Karnataka’s tech talent pool in Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, AI and Big Data Analytics, Web and Mobile Development Technologies, Blockchain, AR/VR, IoT, 5G, Robotic Process Automation, Cyber Security, 3D Printing, etc.

Provide a collaborative framework for government, industry and academia to design, plan and implement market-oriented skill development programmes to ready the state’s workforce for industry dynamics in Emerging Tech like Generative AI, Metaverse, Flexible Batteries, Sustainable Computing, Flexible Neural Electronics, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Wearable Sensors, etc, he said.

He said, The Key Responsibilities of the Committee involves identification of skilling requirements and industry collaboration in emerging tech while contributing to policy advocacy and action-oriented recommendations to the Government of Karnataka in emerging tech.

To make this an efficient and productive exercise, the committee is mandated to ensure that it meets at least once every quarter. The committee will prepare proceedings of its meeting to summarise the quarterly discussions, recommendations and findings and is also mandated to submit its first report within 3 months. It will also prepare reports on actionable strategy encapsulating the industry trends, job market dynamics, skill gaps and other areas for stakeholders in Emerging Tech and publish it for public consumption. The Skill Advisory Committee in Emerging Technologies is mandated to be in effect for next 3 years, he said

He added, By adhering to these mandates, this committee will serve as a dynamic platform for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, ensuring the development of a skilled workforce capable of meeting the challenges and opportunities in Emerging Technologies, thus contributing to increased employability of our graduates, larger and focused talent pool for the companies as per their requirements and an opportunity for the state to be an industry leader in the world.