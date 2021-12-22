Slight intensity earthquakes hit Karnataka

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): Two slight intensity earthquakes hit Chikkaballapur, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

After tremors were felt, panicked villagers of Chikkaballapur taluq rushed out of their homes.



The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquakes of 3.1 and 3.3 magnitude occurred in Chikkaballapur region located 66 kms away from Bengaluru.



The first earthquake took place at about 7.09 a.m. and second at 7.14 a.m., according to the NCS.



The earthquake was felt in Bisegarahalli, Shettygere villages. The villages in Chintamani and Mandikal taluks have also experienced the earthquake. Bagepalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district last experienced the 3.0 magnitude quake in 2018.