Smriti Irani not seen: Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s jibe over LPG price hike

Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Tuesday took a dig at former Union Minister Smriti Irani over the recent increase in cooking gas prices, saying she would like to “congratulate” the Union government for giving such a “gift” to women.

Responding to questions from reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Hebbalkar said that Irani, who earlier used to protest even when LPG prices were increased by ₹10 or ₹20, is now nowhere to be seen. “Earlier, Smriti Irani would protest whenever LPG prices were raised even by ₹10 or ₹20.

Why is she not speaking now? Where has she disappeared?” Hebbalkar questioned.

She added that the ongoing war situation has led to an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

“The difficulties have only just begun, and more challenges may arise in the coming days. The Central government must immediately wake up and safeguard the interests of consumers as well as hotel owners,” the minister said.

Hebbalkar also congratulated Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar for completing six years as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), describing him as a highly successful leader.

“D.K. Shivakumar has completed six years as KPCC president today and has proven to be a very successful president. I congratulate him. We will all participate in the dinner meeting being organised today,” she said.

She further noted that Shivakumar’s dream had always been to bring the Congress party to power in Karnataka, and that dream has now been realised. “As for what comes next, that decision will be left to the party high command,” Hebbalkar added while responding to another query.