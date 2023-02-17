Solo flying nanolight aircraft attracts viewers in Aero Show

Bengaluru: A unique type of "Nanolight Aircraft" mini plane that can fly like a bird in the air everywhere is ready to be launched. The multi-featured "Nanolight Aircraft" mini-plane developed by Lakshya Flying Systems of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh is the main attraction at the aero show. This aircraft is designed differently to help fly solo in air.

With a wingspan of 21 feet and a total weight of 75 kg, this aircraft is powered by a paramotor or electric engine with an engine capacity of 15-25 hp. "Nanolight Aircraft' mini plane is allowed to seat only one person with a maximum weight of 90 kg. This aircraft will fly high like a helicopter. Can carry items up to 60 kg. It can fly for more than 3 hours at a speed of 100 kmph.

The airframe is equipped with many features. This mini plane can fly automatically without a pilot. Also, piloted aircrafts have also been developed. This aircraft is ready for flight and some processes are pending. Built using modern technology, this aircraft is currently fit for military use. This aircraft is built to give more strength to the army. "Nanolight Aircraft" is designed by Lakshya Flying Systems in India with the help of indigenous products.

It is currently being prepared for military use and private individuals are not allowed to use it for personal use. However, the director of the organization Sivanand said that private users are also expected to take advantage of this aircraft.

What is the use of mini plane?

"Nanolight aircraft are useful for military equipment transportation, casualty evacuation, amphibious naval operations, surveillance over various sensitive areas. It is helpful to keep an eye on the enemies when they attack. It has the ability to fly within its limits even in narrow areas including sea, forest and hill. It has the ability to land even in narrow areas.

The Lakshya Flying Systems, Director, Shivanand said, The Nanolight Aircraft mini plane is designed to be piloted by one person. This aircraft will be further developed in the coming days.