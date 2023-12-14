Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar came for dinner, not party meeting: DCM DK Shivakumar

Live
Belgaum: "BJP MLAs Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar did not come to the Congress party meeting last night. They came to the dinner we invited," DCM DK Shivakumar said.
He responded to media queries at Suvarna Souda on Thursday. When the media asked if other parties had come to the dinner, he said, "Yes, 10 MLAs from other parties, including Vishwanath, had come to the breakfast."
When asked if MLAs from other parties had come to the CLP meeting, he said, “Why do they come to our legislative meeting. They are not an MLA of our party. That is why they did not come to our legislative assembly.
When asked that the BJP is preparing to propose a motion in the House on the issue of the CBI withdrawing the investigation against you, he said, "Let the motion be done, there is a law. Who said no? He was elected as MLA. Good luck to them."