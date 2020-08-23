Some relief, Karnataka sees a dip in Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru: 5,938 new cases of Covid were reported across the state taking the total number of positive cases to 2,77,814.



Bengaluru reported 2,126 fresh cases and 5 Covid deaths.

Mysuru that reported zero Covid cases in the past two days since there was no Covid testing had reported 92 cases on Sunday.

On Sunday 4,996 patients who were recovered from Corona were discharged. Bengaluru had the highest number of discharges with 1,468 recovered patients.

Apart from Bengaluru, Ballari added 406, Shivamogga added 246 cases and Kalburgi reported 203 cases.

However, there was a decline in the number of tests compared to Saturday. There were 40,834 tests conducted from Saturday to Sunday against 58,619 from Friday to Saturday.