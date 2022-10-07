Sonia Gandhi’s entry into Bharat Jodo Yatra highlights fine Indian familial ties

Bengaluru: In a fine display of familial bonds interim president of the AICC has joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) even though for a short stretch. For the Congress party, it has given the much-needed boost of the image that Indian people love - family bonding. Considering India has the largest span of family stability in the entire world, the mother joining her Son's journey on a difficult political terrain has indirectly given a new buoyancy to the party.

Many of the political adversaries of the Congress party may brush it away as a gimmick, but some serious thinkers in the BJP think this event was not stage-managed by the campaign managers of the INC but was an event that speaks volumes of motherly love, which may definitely go well with the middle class of the country. The social media brand equity of the INC got a sudden boost and the Dakshina Kannada unit was the first to acknowledge it through a tweet When asked if this was a spontaneous move by Sonia Gandhi? The answer was in the affirmative. Sources in high places in the INC connected to Bengaluru told The Hans India that. Just three days back there was no plan for her to join the BJY as she is also nursing frail health. But she asked her managers to make this happen with advice sent to KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and arrangements was made in less than 36 hours.

Considering the age factor she was advised not to overdo the walk but keep it to the bare minimum. The only thing she thought about was to be with her son in the times that were so trying for him. Was this appearance meant to be a surprise? When asked, these things could not be a surprise, but they surely were decided and arranged on short notice, the sources said. As providence could have it, the photo of Rahul tying the shoelace of his mother was yet another level of effect.

The participants in the BJY have seen quite a transformation in Rahul's countenance, he is tanned, growing a beard and the Fitbit on his wrist shows amazing numbers of the steps he has taken ever since he launched himself on the BJY in Kanyakumari.