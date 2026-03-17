Speaker adjourns Assembly, walks out

Bengaluru: Upsetover the insufficient number of written replies from government departments to MLAs' questions, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday adjourned the House and walked out, stating that he would not run the House until concerned ministers and secretaries provide an explanation.

The Speaker's move, considered "unprecedented" by many legislators, came after Home Minister G Parameshwara tabled 84 written replies against 230 'unstarred' questions submitted by MLAs. Following the developments, Parameshwara later in the day informed the House that the government has taken the matter very seriously and will ensure things are set right.

He also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the chief secretary to issue notices to department secretaries and even suspend the secretary in whose department many questions are pending replies.

Khader, on Friday, had admonished the government, stating that his "gentleness" should not be mistaken for "weakness," as he took strong exception to the government replying to only a few of the MLAs' questions. Khader had repeatedly, though mildly, asked the government to ensure replies to the questions asked by legislators.

As soon as Parameshwara tabled the written replies on Monday, opposition BJP members, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, pointed out to the Chair that the situation had not improved despite repeated warnings, even as the home minister claimed there was a "bit of improvement."

"Not even 50 per cent of questions were replied to. You (Speaker) have warned them (government) four times already, do it for the fifth time. Let it become a record. This government is dead... Despite warnings, they have not improved. Officials come like Gods, they go home like Gods," Ashoka said, demanding that the Speaker take action.

Khader expressed displeasure, stating that he had issued "clear orders" from his chair four times."This House is not for ministers. The session is held for legislators, and it is for them to meet once in three months to discuss issues in their constituencies. Legislators from all parties ask questions. Out of them, only 15 questions become 'starred' (questions to be answered on the floor of the House) daily. If the remaining (unstarred) questions go unanswered, why should they (MLAs) come to this House," he asked.

Pointing out a lack of proper replies to questions asked, the Speaker said, "How can we continue like this? Despite clear orders from the Chair four times, there are no signs of improvement. How do we run this House?"

"So, until the concerned ministers and secretaries give a proper explanation, I won't run this House," he said, before adjourning the House and walking out.

Later, when the House resumed, the Speaker announced a meeting involving the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition, senior ministers, chief secretary and other senior officials. During this meeting, they decided that answers would be provided to the MLAs' questions and that appropriate action had been taken.

The government will give its reply on this issue later in the day, he said, as he adjourned the House for lunch. After the House resumed post-lunch, Parameshwara, on behalf of the government, said that CM Siddaramaiah directed the chief secretary, during a meeting in the Speaker's chamber, to issue notices to the secretaries and suspend those under whose departments the most questions are pending.