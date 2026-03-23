WhatsApp Testing Automatic On-Device Message Translation for iPhone Users

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that could make multilingual conversations far more seamless for iPhone users. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on automatic message translation that would allow users to instantly translate chats across 21 languages. The capability was discovered in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS — build 26.11.10.70.

At present, WhatsApp already provides a manual “Translate” option that lets users convert individual messages into another language. While useful, that process can become tedious when users need to translate multiple messages in an ongoing conversation. The upcoming feature aims to remove that friction by translating messages automatically as they arrive, eliminating the need for repeated manual actions.

As per the report, users will find a new translation setting within the chat information screen. This option will allow them to turn on automatic translations and select both the source language and the language they want messages converted into. Once enabled, the app will handle translations in the background, presenting users with readable messages instantly.

A key aspect of the feature is its privacy-focused design. Translations will reportedly take place directly on the user’s device instead of being processed on external servers. This approach ensures that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption remains intact. Because processing happens locally, users will need to download language packs before using the feature. After installation, translations can occur instantly without requiring an active internet connection. The report emphasized that messages will not be shared with third-party services, keeping conversations private.

Language availability may vary depending on the version of Apple’s iOS installed on the device. Older versions may not support all language packs. However, broader compatibility is expected as Apple expands language support in future iOS and iPadOS updates.

When activated, translated messages will automatically appear within chats as soon as they are received. Users will still retain control over how they view their conversations. They can switch back to the original message or remove the translated version through the message information menu.

The feature is designed to work in both one-on-one and group conversations. However, group functionality will come with certain limitations. Automatic translation will reportedly function only when all participants in a group are communicating in the same language. If different members send messages in multiple languages, those messages may not be translated even if they are otherwise supported.

Currently, the feature remains under development. The report noted that WhatsApp is expected to introduce it first to public beta testers once internal testing is complete. A broader rollout will likely follow after stability and performance checks.

If implemented widely, automatic translation could significantly enhance cross-language communication on the platform, especially for international users, businesses, and multilingual communities who rely on WhatsApp for daily conversations.