Speaker indeed At its best at that UT Khadar moves his international audience

Rome: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, U.T. Khader, delivered a historic speech at the global interfaith conference held in Vatican City, titled “Unity of Religions for Humanity.” The event, commemorating the centenary of the first International Interfaith Conference convened by Brahmashri Narayana Guru in 1924, brought together spiritual leaders and thinkers from around the world. Khader’s address captivated the audience, emphasising peace, harmony, and inclusivity.

In his speech, Khader remarked, “I do not represent any single religion here. Instead, I stand before you as a humble voice for humanity, carrying the dreams and aspirations of millions yearning for a world filled with peace, love, and unity.”

Reflecting on Brahmashri Narayana Guru’s philosophy of “One Caste, One Religion, One God,” he noted the profound impact the Guru’s teachings had in promoting social equality and harmony in Kerala during a time of widespread discrimination.

Khader also highlighted the enduring relevance of the Guru’s vision in addressing contemporary challenges of division and disharmony.

The Speaker called for an end to religious and social polarisation, urging all faiths to unite in building a society based on compassion and inclusivity. “Our world needs less ideology and more action rooted in empathy and mutual understanding,” he said.

Acknowledging advancements in technology and globalisation, he pointed out that while humanity has become physically closer, emotional divides persist. Khader urged leaders to reject hatred and build bridges of trust and dialogue.

The conference, held in collaboration with the Sri Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust and Vatican leaders, symbolised a global commitment to fostering unity among diverse faiths. Khader concluded by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to participate and called for collective action towards creating a just and harmonious society.