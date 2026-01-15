Special Assembly session till Jan 31 to discuss VBG Ram G Act



The government has decided to convene a special session of the legislature till January 31 to deliberate on the implications of the VBG Ram G Act, 2025. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Announcing the decision after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said the government had resolved to discuss the impact of the Act on society and arrive at a decision through a joint session of the legislature.

According to the minister, the special session will focus on examining how the new central legislation affects welfare schemes and the rights of the poor. The state government is of the view that the Act has far-reaching consequences and therefore requires detailed debate before any stand is taken. The cabinet has also authorised the government to place all relevant facts and data before the House during the session.

Meanwhile, the issue triggered sharp political exchanges, particularly over changes linked to the MGNREGA scheme. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy strongly criticised the Centre, accusing it of betraying the poor. He alleged that earlier the central government bore 100 per cent of the expenditure under the scheme, but now states are being forced to shoulder nearly 40 per cent of the cost. He also objected to provisions that mandate states to carry out works strictly as directed by the Centre, calling it an attack on federalism and the spirit of welfare governance.

Reddy further launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of politicising religion for electoral gains. He claimed that while the Congress had contributed to building temples and promoting social harmony, the BJP was only using the name of Lord Ram for votes. His remarks added to the political heat surrounding the proposed legislation.

The BJP, however, has strongly defended the VBG Ram G Act and accused the Congress of misleading the public. Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier alleged that corruption worth nearly ₹11 lakh crore had taken place in MGNREGA during Congress regimes. He maintained that the new Act, which incorporates artificial intelligence, GPS tracking and quality monitoring mechanisms, was introduced to prevent leakages and ensure transparency.

With both sides hardening their positions, the special session is expected to witness intense debates, with the government and opposition seeking to frame the narrative around welfare, corruption, and federal rights.