Special ‘walk-through cage’ installed to capture tigers in BRT Tiger Reserve

Chamarajanagar: Following reports of increased tiger movement in the BRT Tiger Reserve, similar to the situation in Bandipur, the Forest Department has launched an intensive tiger capture operation in three villages of Chamarajanagar taluk — Heggothara, Kalpura, and Ugedanahundi.

A special metal enclosure called a “walk-through cage” has been installed for the operation. The cage, 30 feet long and 10 feet high, is equipped with a double-door mechanism that automatically shuts from both sides as soon as a tiger steps inside. The forest officials said the tiger, assuming it to be a normal path, is likely to get trapped once it enters the cage.

Over 20 cameras have been set up across the affected areas to monitor tiger movement, and the visuals have already confirmed the presence of the big cat. More than 80 forest personnel, including a special response team, are part of the ongoing operation. The team is on standby to act immediately if any tiger or leopard sightings are reported.

Speaking about the operation, BRT Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Manjunath said, “As per NTCA guidelines, we are conducting the combing operation with full precaution. Farmers who are afraid to enter their fields have been provided with safety support, and awareness is being created among villagers about the ongoing tiger capture efforts.”

Recently, a farmer named Rajshekhar (55) was killed in a tiger attack near Mullurhundi-Bennegere village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. He and another farmer were returning home after transplanting tomato plants when a tiger hiding in the bushes pounced on them. The incident has heightened tension in nearby rural areas, prompting the department to intensify trapping measures.