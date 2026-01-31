Speeding car kills auto rickshaw driver in hit-and-run

A hit-and-run incident near Sampaje Ghat in Sullia taluk claimed the life of a 56-year-old auto-rickshaw driver on the spot. The victim, Sundar Chittikkana, son of the late Ramanna Gowda from Biselumane, was a well-known local resident who had previously served as a member and vice-president of Sampaje Gram Panchayat. He was actively involved in community service and was widely respected in the area.

At the time of the crash, Chittikkana was ferrying Padmavathi, mother of Gram Panchayat member Anita, from Sampaje Ghat to her home in Chedavu. The accident took place on a curve close to the Kodagu-Sampaje petrol pump.

According to eyewitness statements and available CCTV footage, a speeding car struck the auto-rickshaw from behind with considerable force. The impact caused the three-wheeler to lose control, overturn, and throw the driver onto the roadway. Within moments, an approaching tipper truck ran over him, resulting in instantaneous death.

Padmavathi suffered injuries in the collision and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The car responsible for the accident, bearing registration number KA 09 MG 3700, continued toward Madikeri. Another CCTV footage showed the car slowing down after the accident and immediately gaining speed, without stopping.

Madikeri police traced and impounded the vehicle in a swift follow-up action. The occupants, said to be from Mysuru, have been detained, and officers are investigating the full sequence of events to determine appropriate legal charges.

Locals have voiced deep sorrow over Chittikkana’s sudden loss and renewed calls for tougher traffic enforcement along this narrow stretch of road. Police have appealed to the public to share any additional information that could assist the ongoing inquiry.