Spike in Covid deaths in Karnataka police department a major concern 

Bengaluru: Police personnel manning containment zones, enforcing the lockdown and many home quarantines, besides handling thousands of issues happening across the State remain exposed to rising Covid-19 infections. It was reported earlier that more cops have died from Covid-19 this year than have been killed on patrol. According to the recent data for the State Police Department, at least 73 Karnataka State police personnel have died of Covid-19 so far and more than 1,500 personnel of the State police force have till now tested positive for coronavirus.



"Coronavirus related duty was responsible for at least 1,500 infections and 73 deaths of Karnataka police officials in the State. Many cops have been infected and this is a big challenge for us to stop the spread of the virus among our own people. Now, most cops are working with maximum precautions. All personnel have been provided with masks, hand gloves and sanitisers and our department is doing its best. I am visiting all district centres State-wide to give the corona-infected police a mental boost," State Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Saturday.

In recent days, Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia announced by the government for all corona frontline warriors besides other relief. Categorising the police personnel also as the corona warriors along with doctors, nurses and ASHA health workers as it entitled them for the Rs 30 lakh Covid ex-gratia in the event of their death. The ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh had been given within 48 hours of the demise of the police personnel. They will also get insurance, other benefits and jobs on compassionate ground.