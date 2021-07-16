Spirit of America donates 15 oxygen concentrators to Hassan dist hospitals

Bengaluru: Spirit of America, a US-based nonprofit organization, has donated 15 oxygen concentrators to rural health facilities in Hassan district.



In support of the US Embassy in New Delhi and in partnership with two global organizations — International Association of Human Values (IAHV) and American India Foundation (AIF) —Spirit of America will send 320 oxygen concentrators to medical facilities on the front lines of the pandemic. These include 28 districts across 10 Indian States.

IAHV has donated oxygen concentrators to the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Hassan, for use across government hospitals in the district.

This assistance is made possible by a generous personal donation from Fred Khosravi, chairman and CEO of Imperative Care, on behalf of its employees. Imperative Care is a medical device company that is developing the next generation of stroke care across the entire patient journey. Khosravi also serves on Spirit of America's Board of Directors.

Khosravi said, "There's an urgent need in India and we can build on this commitment by helping to meet those unmet needs of physicians and their patients. We sincerely hope this contribution will play a role in alleviating the immense and ongoing suffering in India due to Covid-19." "India is a key strategic partner of the United States, and partners stand by one another in times of need. Spirit of America is eager to provide this critical assistance and demonstrate our steadfast support to the people of India," said Jim Hake, CEO of Spirit of America.