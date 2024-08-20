Spl court told to defer hearing till Aug 29

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the special court for people's representatives, slated to hear complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', to defer its proceedings till the next date of hearing on August 29.

"No injunction has been granted," said Justice M Nagaprasanna, who heard a writ petition filed by the chief minister challenging the legality of the August 16 order of the Governor, who accorded sanction against him under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.