Sports complex to be built in Mandya under ‘Khelo India’ Scheme: HDK

Mandya: A new sports complex will soon be developed in Mandya under the Khelo India scheme with the aim of improving sports infrastructure and creating better opportunities for young athletes in the region. Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy announced that the project will be implemented in Mandya at an estimated cost of around ₹14 crore.

Speaking at the VC Farm Mandya, Kumaraswamy said the proposed Mandya Sports Complex will be constructed in phases and will serve as an important facility for aspiring sportspersons, particularly from rural areas.

According to the minister, the first phase of the sports complex will be built on approximately 1.5 acres of land within the VC Farm premises. The foundation stone for the project will be laid on March 14. He said the initiative is aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and encouraging children from rural backgrounds to actively participate in sports and physical activities.

Kumaraswamy explained that access to quality sports facilities remains limited in many rural areas. Through this project, the government hopes to provide young athletes with the infrastructure and training environment necessary to develop their talent and compete at higher levels. He further said that the project is designed with a long-term vision and could be expanded in the future. For the full development of the sports complex, approximately five acres of land will be required. The minister said efforts will be made to expand the facility in the coming phases once additional land becomes available.

Mandya currently faces a shortage of suitable land for large infrastructure projects, which is why the VC Farm area has been selected for the first phase of development. Kumaraswamy expressed hope that more land would be made available to support the future expansion of the sports complex.

He also clarified that the project has no political motive and is purely focused on promoting sports development in the region. The primary goal, he said, is to provide better facilities and opportunities for rural children who often lack access to proper training infrastructure.

Once completed, the Mandya Sports Complex is expected to host training programs, local tournaments and sports activities that could help identify and nurture emerging talent from the district and nearby rural areas.