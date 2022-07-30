Sri Ram Sene chief stopped from entering DK

Mangaluru: Pramod Muthlik Sri Rama Sene chief who was on his way to Surathkal and later to Bellare was stopped at the border of Udupi-Dakshina Kannada districts at a place called Hejmadi and prevented from entering Dakshina Kannada. He had started from Belagavi late last night and was to arrive at Mangaluru on Friday mid-morning.

His motorcade was stopped near the toll plaza at Hejmady by a police squad and was asked to return. But Mr Muthalik argued with the police and said he was going to Surathkal and later to Bellare in Sullia taluk on official work and he cannot be stopped. When the police did not relent he squatted on the Highway along with his followers blocking one of the gangways of the plaza.

The district administration had issued a ban order on his entry from all three national highways -NH 66 (from the Mumbai side) NH 75 (from the Bengaluru side) and NH 169 (from the Solapur side). Even at the airport and bus and railway stations police and the intel sleuths were present to stop his entry.