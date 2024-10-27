Sri Sri Ravi Shankar honoured with Fiji's highest civilian award

The South Pacific island nation of Fiji has conferred its highest civilian honour upon Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the global spiritual master and humanitarian leader, for his tireless contribution to the upliftment of the human spirit and connecting diverse communities in peace and harmony.

Gurudev was given the title of 'Honourary Officer Of The Order of Fiji' by the President of the Republic of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame M. Katonivere.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who received a traditional and grand welcome on arrival in Fiji on Saturday, also took to social media to share his happiness on being felicitated with the country's highest civilian award.

"Honoured to receive Fiji's highest civilian award – the Honourary Officer of the Order of Fiji. I thank the President and the people of Fiji," he wrote on X.

Fiji has become the sixth country to confer the highest civilian award upon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, recognising the vast scope of his humanitarian work globally through his 'The Art of Living Foundation'.

'The Art of Living Foundation' was set up by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1981 with the purpose of spreading happiness and harmony through its multifarious service initiatives in areas of mental health, education, environment, women and youth empowerment, and stress relief and meditation programmes.

Today, the volunteer-based humanitarian and non-governmental organisation (NGO) has its centres operating in more than 180 countries.

During his visit to Fiji, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also had interactions with state dignitaries including Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Viliame Gavoka and Dirk Wagener, UN Resident Coordinator in Fiji.

The leaders discussed how 'The Art of Living' can contribute to the holistic progress of the island nation by empowering the youth, improving the mental health of the local communities and introducing them to the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda.

Later, the Art of Living founder also attended a reception at the India House, organised by the High Commissioner of India to Fiji, P.S. Karthigeyan, and held interactive sessions with several dignitaries.