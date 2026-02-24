SSLC student dies after intervening in clash in Shivamogga

Shivamogga A 16-year-old SSLC student died after he was allegedly assaulted by fellow students while trying to stop a fight in Shivamogga’s Soolebailu locality on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sanketh, was a student of a government high school in the area. According to police, the incident occurred after special classes when a group of students got into a quarrel near the school premises. Sanketh reportedly attempted to intervene and pacify them.

During the scuffle, four students allegedly attacked him. He was said to have been punched forcefully in the chest, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse. Locals and school staff immediately shifted him to a hospital, but he died on the way, police sources said.

A case has been registered at the Tunganagar Police Station. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil said two students have been taken into custody for questioning, and further investigation is underway.

Police are recording statements from students and teachers and awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has left the victim’s family devastated. Relatives described Sanketh as a bright and disciplined student. The tragic episode has raised fresh concerns over student safety and rising instances of violence among minors in educational institutions.