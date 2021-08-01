Staff shortage hits sanitation, tax collection in Hanur town

Chamarajanagar: The Hanur town panchayat in Chamarajanagar district is facing acute shortage of staff hampering development of the town. Sanitation in the town, a taluk centre, is in a pathetic condition amid the dreaded Covid-19 raising its ugly head again.

The panchayat has just a three-member staff besides 11 civic workers as against the sanctioned strength of 40. It has no revenue officer, health inspector and civil engineer – the key officials for an effective functioning of the panchayat. In the absence of such important officials the development work has come to a standstill.

Highlighting the sad state of affairs, on Tuesday, the town residents picketed the panchayat office alleging delay in public works. Speaking to The Hans India, panchayat officer P Murthy said that shortage of staff burdened present staff.

The shortage of staff also dents income to the panchayat. Murthy said the panchayat is yet to recover 95 lakh rupees rent from tenants. It also gets Rs 80 lakh as rent from the newly constructed shopping complex.

There are 1,500 illegal tap water connections in the town, but no official to take action against the wrongdoers. "We have no staff to take action," was the reply from the panchayat officer.

AS per municipal norms, a panchayat should have at least 25 civic workers, but Hanur has only 11 sanitation workers. This is affecting the sanitation of the town which has a population of 18,000. The panchayat has been able to recover only Rs 20.45 lakh property tax as against the total dues of Rs 44.14 lakh as there is no revenue inspector to do the job. Out of the Rs 22 lakh pending water tax, just Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered.