State Congress meet deferred

Mangalore: The state-level Congress workers' convention planned for Mangaluru city on January 21 has been deferred indefinitely, according to the Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president, DK Shivakumar. Citing the need for rescheduling, with the new date to be disclosed shortly.

Following a significant meeting with AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge in Bangalore on the night of January 15, DK Shivakumar issued a statement deferring the convention. The event, aimed at rallying party workers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, was strategically designed to unite workers from all districts in the state. The convention was intended to guide Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to the workers regarding the electoral process.

Despite the initial preparations, DK Shivakumar conveyed that the convention's postponement was deemed necessary, and details about the rescheduled date will be communicated soon. In a press release, he urged party leaders to proceed with the organisational arrangements for the convention.