State crowned champs in Sub-Jr National Swimming
Bengaluru: Karnataka emerged overall champions in the 41st Sub-Junior National Swimming Championships, securing 104 points here on Tuesday. Manipur were the runners-up with 81 points, even as Koijam Athoiba Singh from the state was adjudged the best male swimmer with 28 points.
The corresponding award in the girls’ section went to Goa’s Purvi Ritesh Naik with 19 points.Athoiba Singh shone on the final day of the swimming competition, winning the 100m freestyle gold. The event saw the lead change between Athoiba Singh and Hemanshu Nahakpam but Hemanshu was unable to keep up with the former, who touched the pads first at 58.59 seconds.
Hemanshu ended second at 59.75s and he was joined on the podium by A P Arya Sathar from Tamil Nadu (1:00.79s). In the girls’ 100m, freestyle, Karnataka’s Stuti Singh, Maharashtra’s Amatullah Dholkawala and Purvi went head to head.
But halfway through, Stuti and Purvi made it a two-horse race with Purvi clinching the top spot with a time of 1:04.40, followed by Stuti with 1:04.49 and Amatullah with 1:05.30.