State-of-the-art day care centre to improve cancer therapy regimen

Bengaluru: HCG Cancer Hospital, the specialist in cancer care launched the state-of-the-art day care centre in Bengaluru. This highly specialised advanced centre will help patients improve their cancer therapy regimens. The day care centres are located at Malleshwaram, Banashankari, and Kalyan Nagar. Patients can access a full-fledged and specialised day care centre with a 360-degree approach towards promoting wellness of cancer patients and survivors. These day care centres aim at facilitating cancer-related treatments under a single roof with better outcomes and in improving cancer treatments with accessible services.



The new clinical model will be at par with the best-in-class available technology and clinical expertise along with a personalized care in an 'un-hospital' like environment so that it can cater to the growing needs of patients in the neighbourhood. This facility will enable patients to receive surgical treatment without being admitted to the hospital.

Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises, says, "HCG Hospitals has always been at the forefront providing quality care to its patients. I am excited to announce the launch of the outpatient day care centre at our Bengaluru hub. The global pandemic emerged critical, as most patients delayed their diagnosis and treatment due to the fear of contracting the virus. The day care centre will facilitate early treatment options, increasing accessibility with better outcomes and lesser hospital stay. The day care centre will cater to patients in Bangalore and neighbouring areas".

The amenities available at this centre are intended to enhance the patient experience. Some of these services include rapid diagnostics for cancer detection on the same day, day care chemotherapy infusion, radiology, laboratory services, nuclear medicine scans (including PET CT – analog & digital), minor procedures, biopsies, etc.

Dr. Murali Subramanian, Director & Senior Medical Oncologist, HCG Day Care Centre said, "The day care centres will offer consultations, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapies. These centres will be equipped to handle minor office biopsy procedures under local anaesthesia with all basic and advanced onco-diagnostics. The centres will work in sync with the state-of-art comprehensive cancer centre at KR road. At day care centres, patients can consult skilled and experienced medical oncologists in an ambient treatment setting with immense support from our team of specialised onco-nurses. Patients can walk home the same day of chemotherapy infusion which will save both time and resources. With the new services, patients will also have the choice of a second opinion, enabling the doctors to choose the best line of treatment".

Dr. Balakrishna Shetty, Chairman, Isha Diagnostics said, "Early diagnosis is very important in cancer management. Accurate diagnosis of cancer is also mandatory. Isha Diagnostics is known for early and accurate diagnosis of most of the disease processes including cancer for the last 15 years. Patients with suspicious disease will have expert consultation, clinical diagnosis from oncologists and immediate laboratory and imaging studies, all under one roof. This will save critical time and energy of patients. Golden Hour is the policy we follow, that means a comprehensive diagnosis within an hour, this is possible because of the availability of expert diagnosticians and state of the art equipment at Isha Diagnostics, Malleshwaram,

Bengaluru".