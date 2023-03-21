State-of-the-art technology to catch thieves: Safe City project for police

Bengaluru: The Bangalore City Police has come up with an innovative strategy to nab the miscreants immediately if your mobile is stolen or your wallet or purse is stolen while you are traveling on the city roads. In particular, a special device has been prepared by the police control room to capture criminals who ride bikes and rush at high speed to steal ones mobile or other valuable things.

Blue coloured safety boxes have been installed in major congested areas of Bangalore city. By pressing the red coloured button on this box, this device will connect directly to the police control room. As soon as you press this red button, the police in the control room will contact you. It is enough to tell the number of your mobile or stolen bike, its colour or the colour of the clothes worn by the criminal, the police will immediately go into action to track that bike and arrest the thief.

The police will take the help of CCTVs through the control room to catch the thieves coming on bikes. For this, thousands of CCTVs have been installed across the city. As soon as you give the information to the control room, the information is transmitted to the police patrolling vehicle near the incident site. Based on the information provided by you, the police will be active in arresting the accused.

Thousands of cameras have been installed across Bangalore city under the Bangalore Safe City project. These cameras have a sophisticated surveillance system. The project was formally inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week. In the first phase, a total of 4,100 cameras have been installed at important locations in Bangalore city. These cameras cover 1,650 important locations in Bangalore city.

Bangalore City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that 3,000 additional cameras will be installed under this scheme in the future. In the 2nd and 3rd phase of this project, more cameras will be installed in Bangalore. Pratap Reddy informed that the project will be completed by August this year.

The cameras being installed in Bangalore are of the latest technology, for which 800 PTZ cameras have been brought. PTZ stands for cameras with pan, tilt and zoom capabilities. Apart from this, 400 HD cameras will also be installed. 560 body cameras have also been purchased to facilitate the wearing of police personnel. These cameras have been given to the authorities.

A mobile command and control vehicle has also been provided to connect the police personnel and the control room. Apart from this, the police also have 8 drone cameras. Pratap Reddy explained that technology has been extended to 8 zones of Bangalore.

Apart from this, Pratap Reddy has informed that 4,100 cameras have been connected with the Traffic Management Centre. More cameras have been installed especially at the junctions where there is heavy traffic. These cameras will be used for many tasks including directing vehicles to move to another route, smooth flow of daily traffic.

He said that blue boxes have been installed to make it easier to contact the police control room without calling directly on the phone, and these boxes will help the police to take emergency action as soon as possible.