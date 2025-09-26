State Plans Mega Aghanashini–Vedavathi River Linking Project Despite Environmental Concerns

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Water Resources Department has prepared a feasibility report for a massive river-linking initiative connecting the Aghanashini River in Uttara Kannada district to the Vedavathi River in Chitradurga district. The project, estimated to cost around ₹23,000 crore, aims to divert up to 35 TMC of water from Aghanashini via a network of canals and pipelines to fill the Vani Vilas reservoir in Hiriyur.

The pipeline is planned over a length of 194 km, passing through Siddapur, Golimakki, Harsikatta, Sagar, Shivamogga, Tarikere, and Ajjampur. Pre-feasibility work has been conducted by the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) and submitted to the central government for review.

Environmentalists and local activists have raised serious concerns about the potential impact on the Western Ghats ecosystem. Leaders of the Vriksha Laksha movement—Ananth Hegade Ashishara, Sripad Bichugatti, Ganapathy K, and Venkatesh K—warn that approximately 1.2 lakh trees may be felled and around 600 acres of forest land could be submerged. They note that the Aghanashini valley, declared a wildlife sanctuary in 2012, is ecologically fragile and prone to landslides.

Critics also highlight the risk to livelihoods, saying fishing communities along the Kumta coast and local farmers depend on Aghanashini’s natural flow. Displacement and disruption to existing irrigation schemes in Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts could further exacerbate social and environmental challenges.

The project revival comes after earlier hydroelectric proposals in the 1980s–90s were shelved following public protests. In 2017, discussions on river diversion reignited, drawing opposition from local leaders and religious heads.

State authorities maintain the project aims to improve water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes in drought-prone regions, though environmentalists urge a thorough review and wider public consultation before construction begins.