State to clear 41,849 lakes by Dec to boost groundwater: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju on Thursday said the state will give special priority to increasing groundwater levels by clearing encroachments on 41,849 lakes and filling them with water by December this year.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the ‘Water is Future–Neeridare Naale’ project, Boseraju said encroachments on more than 35,000 lakes have already been removed, with progress reviewed monthly.

A statement from the minister’s office said filling lakes in the H N Valley and K C Valley regions has led to a rise in groundwater levels.

Currently, 1,018 lakes are being filled annually, supplying water to 25 lakh acres through the Minor Irrigation Department. All lakes have been rejuvenated through local lake societies, it added.

The minister emphasised the importance of improving groundwater and said the Groundwater Department collects data every six hours from 2,714 locations across the state. “Sixty per cent of agricultural activity in the state is carried out through borewells. Karnataka faces drought conditions every four to five years, and the impact of natural calamities has intensified. Karnataka is second in the country in rain fed agriculture and 10th in groundwater usage,” he said.

Boseraju warned that excessive exploitation of groundwater in 44 taluks could lead to severe difficulties in the future. He noted that over 8,000 minor irrigation projects were implemented during Siddaramaiah’s tenure to boost groundwater levels.

Kannada actor Vasishta Simha, named Ambassador for the Minor Irrigation Department, said, “Currently, people have to pay to purchase water for drinking and household use. A village thrives if it has a lake. We are facing a scarcity situation because of our negligence regarding water.”

He stressed, “The greatest contribution we can make to future generations is not property but water conservation.” The ‘Neeriddre Nale–Water is Future’ initiative aims to secure the state’s future by conserving traditional water sources and boosting groundwater levels.