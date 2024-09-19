State to introduce comprehensive space policy: Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka will soon introduce a comprehensive state space policy designed to foster investments, innovations and cutting-edge space technology, said Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday. Kharge inaugurated the eighth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo, organised by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (INSPACe), and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the government of Karnataka.

The event, which will cover a diverse range of subjects in space sector, including India’s Space Reforms and their influence on the sector, exploration of business opportunities within Indian space industries, and the socio-economic impact of space technologies, is being held till September 20 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

In his inaugural address, Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, highlighted how the global space economy, currently valued at USD 630 billion and expected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2035, presents immense opportunities to India and how Karnataka is at the heart of this transformation. Pointing to Bengaluru-based space tech startup Pixxel, which recently secured a groundbreaking contract with NASA, joining their USD 476 million commercial smallsat data acquisition programme, the minister said this milestone underscores Karnataka’s evolution from ISRO’s home to a vibrant space startup hub, reaffirming its global leadership in the sector.

“To lead in space tech, we understand that talent is the strongest magnet for this sector, and the government of Karnataka is committed to ensuring that we have a skilled workforce to meet the demands of space and manufacturing sectors,” he said. The state government is keen to setup Centre of Excellence in space technology, which will be a testament to Karnataka’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, he said. According to him, the state is also enhancing its aerospace and defence manufacturing through new facilities and collaborations with educational institutions to ensure a skilled workforce.

Tagliaferri said in the 8th edition of Bengaluru Space Expo four of the best space companies from Italy, which is also the Partner Country this time, are participating. This year, the exhibition has attracted more than 150 participants from 14 countries. Over 160 space companies are participating in the three-day exhibition that is expected to attract 10,000 business visitors. One of the highlights of the exhibition is cricketer Steve Waugh, who is presiding over as the brand ambassador for Space MAITRI mission (Mission for Australia-India Technology, Research, and Innovation). Under the project, together with two Indian companies – Ananth Technologies and Digantara – Australia is expected to launch its next spacecraft in 2026.