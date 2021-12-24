Statue of Saint Anthony vandalised in Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur: At a time when the BJP is bringing Anti-Conversion bill in the assembly, some unidentified men on Thursday vandalized the statue of Saint Anthony in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.



The incident took place in Susepalya village in Chikkaballapur taluk. The miscreants have broken the hand and damaged the statue installed near Rangadhamaiah Lakebund area.

About 80 Christian families live in the area and the incident has caused panic among them about their security. Father Anthony Daniel has lodged a complaint in this regard with Chikkaballapur Rural police station.

The police have rushed to the spot and took the statue into custody. They have also recorded statements of the locals and began investigation to nab the miscreants. Meanwhile, the opposition has attacked the BJP government saying that its statements and decisions to encourage moral policing in the state are leading to attacks on minorities and encouraging such incidents.