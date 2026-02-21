Stone pelting during Shivaji Jayanti procession sparks tension

Tension gripped parts of Bagalkot city on Thursday after miscreants allegedly resorted to stone pelting during a procession organised to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident led to a disturbed atmosphere in the city, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders to maintain law and order.

The procession, organised by members of the Maratha community, commenced in the evening from the Ambabhavani Temple at Killa. It proceeded along major thoroughfares, passing through Basaveshwara Circle and Vallabhbhai Chowk, and was scheduled to culminate at Killa after moving past Panka Masjid. It was during this stretch that unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at the procession, triggering chaos.

Police rushed to the spot and tightened security in the area. Hindu organisation leaders staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of those responsible. Authorities said they had to make considerable efforts to pacify the situation and prevent further escalation.

On Friday afternoon, fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported near the vegetable market area after a meeting led by Rajya Sabha member Narayan Bhandage and Kumaraswamy Hiremath. A group of youths, who had gathered following the meeting, reportedly moved towards the market when the stone pelting occurred.

Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Shops in and around the vegetable market remained closed amid fears of further disturbances.

During Thursday night’s incident near Panka Masjid, District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal sustained a head injury. Two police constables were also among the three personnel injured in the violence. Despite the disruption, officials said the Shivaji Jayanti procession concluded peacefully under heavy police protection.

Given the tense situation, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, have been imposed in Bagalkot city, Navanagar and Vidyagiri limits from midnight of February 19 until midnight of February 24. The order, issued by Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh B. Jangalasar, bans assembly of four or more persons in public places, carrying of weapons, and conducting meetings, rallies or protests without prior permission. Police have been directed to strictly enforce the restrictions and ensure adequate security.

Addressing a press conference, SP Siddharth Goyal said eight persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested in connection with the case. “The main was directly involved in stone pelting, while the others were arrested for obstructing police duty,” he said. “The situation is currently under control. We will take strict action against all those responsible.”

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the violence. In a post on X, he said, “The stone pelting incident in Bagalkot is detrimental to communal harmony and peace. I have instructed senior police officers to conduct an impartial investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.” He appealed to the public to remain calm and not fall prey to provocations, assuring that the government’s top priority is to ensure a fear-free and peaceful life for citizens.