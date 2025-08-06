Live
- Soha recalls mistaking her father’s Olympic torch run in 1987 for an ‘usual jog’
- Spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori turns author with her book ‘It’s Okay
- Breastfeeding: Nourishing babies, navigating struggles
- Wednesday Season 2 India Release Date and Time on– Episodes, Cast, and New Characters
- I-T dept detected Rs 30,444 cr undisclosed income, Parl told
- Manesar Municipal Corporation polls: BJP wins Senior Dy Mayor, Dy Mayor posts unopposed
- Rahul must behave, respect constitutional values: BJP
- 5 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally detained near Red Fort
- CM joins 'Kude Se Azadi' campaign in Sanjay Basti
- Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 5: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi movie
Stone pelting incidents on buses amid transport strike
Kolar: Tensions flared at the Kolar bus stand early Tuesday morning after miscreants pelted stones at stationary KSRTC buses, damaging their windows....
Kolar: Tensions flared at the Kolar bus stand early Tuesday morning after miscreants pelted stones at stationary KSRTC buses, damaging their windows. The incident occurred shortly after officials deployed a few buses to restore limited service amid the ongoing transport employees' strike. Eyewitnesses said the attack happened as soon as the buses arrived at the depot.
Another bus traveling via the Harati route from Kolar was also targeted, with unidentified individuals hurling stones before fleeing the scene. Senior police officials, including SP Nikhil B and Divisional Controller Srinath, visited the spot and have tightened security at the bus stand.
In a separate incident, a bus en route from Hubballi to Hosapete via Gadag was attacked near the town. The front windshield was shattered when masked individuals on a bike threw stones at the moving vehicle and escaped.
The bus, belonging to the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), was immediately taken off the route and parked at the Gadag central bus stand.
A similar case was reported near Masabanchinal in Koppal district. A KSRTC bus heading from Yalburga to Bengaluru late at night was targeted. The windshield was shattered in the attack, and the driver was forced to return the bus to the depot, leaving several passengers stranded overnight.These incidents have raised concerns over passenger safety during the strike, even as KSRTC and BMTC management continue appeals to employees to respect the High Court order and return to work. Police have stepped up security across key bus stations in affected districts.