Stray dog attacks teacher, eight others during census in Belur
Hassan: Inan incident, over ten stray dogs attacked a teacher who was conducting a social, economic, and educational caste census survey in Nehru Nagar, Belur, Hassan district. The victim, Chikkamma, a government primary school teacher from Belur, suffered serious injuries to her face, hands, and legs. When her husband, Shivakumar, tried to rescue her, the dogs attacked him and seven others nearby. All the injured have been admitted to the taluk hospital for treatment.
Chikkamma was on her final day of the caste census survey and had three houses left to cover. When she went to survey the residence of one Naveen, a pack of stray dogs attacked her. Her husband Shivakumar, who tried to save her, was also bitten.
Local residents Dharma, Prithvi, and Sachin, who rushed to help, were attacked as well, along with a 5-year-old boy named Kishan who was playing nearby. MLA H.K. Suresh visited the hospital and instructed doctors to ensure proper treatment for all the injured.
“There is pressure to complete the survey by October 7. Even though it’s a holiday, we were asked to work. We have to ask 60 questions in every household. The app doesn’t work properly, and there’s poor network coverage. We have to climb stairs and face several difficulties. How can we complete the survey on time?” Shivakumar lamented.
Locals claimed that stray dog attacks have become frequent in Belur town, urging authorities to take immediate preventive measures.