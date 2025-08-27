Stricter checks for night-time travel through Charmadi Ghat

Belthangady: Authorities have tightened rules for vehicles using the Charmadi Ghat at night, in an effort to curb incidents of cattle theft and related crimes in the area.

The ghat, a crucial road link connecting Chikkamagaluru with the coastal belt, has witnessed repeated complaints of illegal activity during night hours.

Under the new protocol, all vehicles passing through the Kottigehara check-post after dark will undergo a mandatory inspection. To ensure better monitoring, vehicles will be released only in groups of five.

The existing barricade at the check-post will soon be replaced with a modern boom barrier, while a police sub-inspector and his team will be stationed on night duty. Reports of cattle theft, particularly along a 1.5 km stretch of road where miscreants have allegedly operated, prompted the move.

Since several houses are located along this section, officials consulted local residents before deciding to install a gate that will remain closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The initiative has been introduced under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Dr. Vikram Amathe. Officials believe that the enhanced measures will not only help reduce cattle theft but also strengthen road safety and law enforcement in one of the most challenging ghat sections in the state.