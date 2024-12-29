Stroke patient has remarkable recovery journey after overseas crisis

Bengaluru: Aster RV Hospital proudly highlights the inspiring recovery journey of a 63-year-old international stroke patient who overcame significant hurdles, including treatment abroad, a challenging long-distance flight, and rigorous rehabilitation, to regain his independence and health.The patient suffered a stroke while on an international trip and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, where he received timely treatment within the golden hour. Despite the swift medical intervention, the stroke left him partially paralyzed on the right side and with vision difficulties (parallax).

During his recovery in Switzerland, he was administered medications and initiated on physiotherapy in the ICU. Following the mandatory 14-day no-travel period for stroke patients, he was cleared to fly back to India under the specialized care of Emirates airline staff.Upon landing, the patient was transported directly from the airport to Aster RV Hospi-tal in Bengaluru via the hospital’s dedicated ambulance service. Here, the patients comprehensive treatment journey continued with an individualized rehabilitation plan involving speech therapy and physiotherapy.

Speaking about the case, Dr Sreekantha Swamy, Lead Senior Consultant - Neurolo-gy, at Aster RV Hospital, said, “The patient arrived in a stable but delicate condition. His paralysis and speech impairment required immediate intervention and a multidis-ciplinary approach. With consistent therapy and medication, he has shown remarka-ble improvement in both mobility and speech. His commitment to the process has been commendable.

Dr Loganathan Venkatachalam, Consultant - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, As-ter RV Hospital added, “ Over the last 1.5 months, his progress has been extraordi-nary. His leg and hand strength have improved significantly, and his overall physical condition continues to advance with each session.”

The patient expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am immensely thankful to Aster RV Hospital for the exceptional care I received. From the moment I landed in Bengaluru, the hospital staff ensured my comfort and well-being. The doctors, therapists, and en-tire team treated me with compassion and professionalism, giving me hope and strength to recover.

I am now able to speak more clearly and regain control of my movements, which is nothing short of a miracle.

This remarkable case underscores Aster RV Hospital’s expertise and commitment to providing world-class neurological care and rehabilitation, even in the most challeng-ing circumstances.