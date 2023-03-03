Student wins silver medal at India Taekwondo National Championship 2023

Bengaluru: CMR University is delighted to announce that Mukesh Kumar Khadka, a 3rd year B Com student has represented Karnataka and won a Silver Medal at the 87 kg category at the India Taekwondo Senior National Championship 2023 held recently. The championship was organized by the Taekwondo Association of Maharashtra and was held at the Maharashtra Divisional Sports Complex in Nasik.

Mukesh Kumar Khadka has shown great talent and dedication to achieve this remarkable feat. His achievement is a testament to his hard work and passion for the sport of Taekwondo. The university is proud to have such talented students who bring laurels to the institution.The Vice Chancellor of CMR University, Dr. Raghavendra H B, has congratulated Mukesh Kumar Khadka on his outstanding achievement. He expressed his delight and pride in the student's success and encouraged him to continue his pursuit of excellence in his chosen field.

He added, CMR University is committed to providing its students with a platform to showcase their talents and excel in their chosen fields. We congratulate Mukesh Kumar Khadka on his achievement and wish him all the very best for his future endeavours.